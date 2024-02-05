ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Lalla idol consecration a courageous work, happened due to God's blessings: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

February 05, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Pune

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said Bharat has to rise for its duty and if for any reason it does not become "samarth," the world will have to face destruction very soon.

PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 5 described the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 as a courageous work, which happened because of the blessings and desire of God.

Speaking at the Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district, Mr. Bhagwat also said Bharat has to rise for its duty and if for any reason it does not become "samarth" (able), the world will have to face destruction very soon.

He said that "Ram Lalla arrived on January 22" and it was a courageous work after a lot of fighting. "The current generation is fortunate to see Ram Lalla standing at his place. It has actually happened, not just because all worked towards it but because of the blessings and desire of God," he said. Mr. Bhagwat also said he was fortunate to be present during the ceremony. He said that Bharatvarsh has to rise as the world needs it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“If for any reason, Bharat does not become able or rise, the world will have to face destruction very soon. This kind of situation is prevailing. Intellectuals from the world know this. They are saying and writing on this,” he said. “Bharat has to rise to deliver its duty,” Mr. Bhagwat added.

The Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, organised by Geeta Pariwar, is a grand celebration of the 75th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Shri Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US