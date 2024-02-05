GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Lalla idol consecration a courageous work, happened due to God's blessings: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said Bharat has to rise for its duty and if for any reason it does not become "samarth," the world will have to face destruction very soon.

February 05, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Pune

PTI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 5 described the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 as a courageous work, which happened because of the blessings and desire of God.

Speaking at the Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district, Mr. Bhagwat also said Bharat has to rise for its duty and if for any reason it does not become "samarth" (able), the world will have to face destruction very soon.

He said that "Ram Lalla arrived on January 22" and it was a courageous work after a lot of fighting. "The current generation is fortunate to see Ram Lalla standing at his place. It has actually happened, not just because all worked towards it but because of the blessings and desire of God," he said. Mr. Bhagwat also said he was fortunate to be present during the ceremony. He said that Bharatvarsh has to rise as the world needs it.

“If for any reason, Bharat does not become able or rise, the world will have to face destruction very soon. This kind of situation is prevailing. Intellectuals from the world know this. They are saying and writing on this,” he said. “Bharat has to rise to deliver its duty,” Mr. Bhagwat added.

The Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, organised by Geeta Pariwar, is a grand celebration of the 75th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Shri Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.