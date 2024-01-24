Ram Lalla consecration shows the country’s belief in rule of law: Vice President

January 24, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya is India’s “tryst with divinity” and the day reflected the country’s firm belief in the rule of law, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.

Mr. Dhankar was addressing an event of the Law Ministry to launch the ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ (Our Constitution, our respect) campaign.

The Vice President said he was pained that young children had not been exposed to the original copy of the Constitution, which had contained miniature paintings of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Buddha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Eternal ideals of Lord Ram are basis of India’s glorious future: PM Modi replies to President’s letter

“The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham shows that this country believes in the rule of law. It reflects the will of the framers of the Indian Constitution. The passage to the construction of Ram Mandir took very long, was hurtful to the sentiments of millions of people in the country and outside. Every day was painful. Yet, in this land of [Mahatma] Gandhi and Buddha, in this land which has depth of civilisation of 5,000 years, it was in accordance with law,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

The V-P also spoke about “issues” that arise between the Executive, the judiciary and the legislature, but that they needed to be ironed out in a structured manner. He also stressed on the legislature doing some amount of “homework”, as debate and dialogue needed to replace disruptions and disturbances.

Mr. Dhankhar described the imposition of Emergency as the “darkest, shameful” period of India’s constitutional history.

Also Read | Devotees queue up in droves as Ram temple in Ayodhya opens doors for public

“We never had those in governance going to that level as to deprive millions of their fundamental rights and putting them in jail,” he said, adding that the judiciary was expected to rise to the occasion. “Unfortunately, for the judiciary also, it was the darkest period,” he noted.

Mr. Dhankhar said he was privileged to have been a Member of Parliament when Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1990, and now, as V-P, to see former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur being honoured with India’s highest civilian award.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that under the ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ campaign, efforts were being made to legally empower marginalised communities to provide them access to justice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT