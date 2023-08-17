ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Jhula bridge in Rishikesh closed for two-wheelers after reports of cracks in foundation

August 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
The Ram Jhula suspension bridge in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ram Jhula suspension bridge — a prominent landmark of Rishikesh town in Uttarakhand — was closed for two-wheelers on Thursday, following reports of cracks around its abutments.

The bridge is built over the Ganga, which is flowing near the danger mark following heavy rain in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, Narendra Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Devendra Negi said the heavy rain had probably caused soil erosion after which the foundation of the bridge reportedly started developing cracks.

“Our teams are already at the spot, inspecting the causes and extent of damage. Prima facie, nothing is very serious but we have restricted commute on the bridge,” said Mr. Negi.

The district administration said pedestrians were allowed on the bridge to a limited extent, but bicycles and two-wheelers would be barred until the repair works are over .

Locals and tourists, however, choose not to take the bridge as a precaution.

The district administration has assigned engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) to inspect the bridge and submit a report.

Yellow alert

The Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for seven districts of Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours. There is possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts.

Constructed in 1986, the Ram Jhula suspension bridge is 220.4 metres long and 2 metres wide. It rests on 24 ropes of 44 mm diameter. This runs parallel to Laxman Jhula — an older suspension bridge built by Britishers in 1930 — which is shut since 2022 in view of safety issues.

Since then, the dependence of people in general and pilgrims in particular on Ram Jhula is very high.

The government is constructing Bajrang Setu as an alternative to Lakshman Jhula. It is expected to be completed soon.

