Ram Jethmalani death: India has lost a great intellectual, says Vice President Naidu

Veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday, Spetember 8, 2019 at his New Delhi residence.

Leaders across political and social spectrum joined in to pay tributes to the 95-year-old.

Here are some of the reactions:

Nation has lost a person of great erudition: President

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of Ram Jethmalani, a "person of great erudition and intellect".

"Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer," he wrote on Twitter. "He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect."

With Ram Jethmalani’s death, India has lost great intellectual, patriot: Vice President

Condoling the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the country has lost a great intellectual and a patriot.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani ... one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath,” the Vice President’s secretariat wrote on Twitter.

India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected the contributions of Mr. Jethmalani to both the Court and Parliament while condoling his demise.

"In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo with the deceased.

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

"He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona," the PM added.

"I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti," Mr. Modi wote.

He shaped criminal law in post-independence India: Delhi CM

Ram Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal history, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to Jethmalani's demise.

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji," the Delhi CM wrote on Twitter.

"An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," he added.

Congress leaders pay tributes to Ram Jethmalani

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the passing away of Ram Jethmalani and extended her condolences to his family and friends. Senior Congress leaders too paid rich tributes to eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani, describing him as “fearless” and a “crusader in both law and politics."

"Deep condolences on the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani," said former PM Manmohan Singh. "In his death India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned Parliamentarian"

“Ram Jethmalani is no more. A crusader in both law and politics he stood steadfastly for the causes he took up. His knowledge in criminal law was matched by none,” senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

“He was also a bundle of affection. The nation has lost a great son. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a tweet.

Another senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said Jethmalani, with whom he shared great camaraderie, will be missed.

“Feisty, ebullient, fearless, outspoken to a fault, uncaring of consequences or of societal norms, he had a large heart and a restive temperament. Always a crusader, his mind and body remained good almost to the end,” Singhvi tweeted.

“Ram & I shared great chemistry, despite our age differences & despite the fact that we agreed on 25% issues, it never affected personal affection and regard. I always provoked him by saying that there is no party left in the country to send him to Rajya Sabha where he spent decades!” he said in another tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the passing away of Jethmalani.

“Heartfelt condolences at the passing away of eminent lawyer and former Union minister, Shri Ram Jethmalani. May God give strength to his family members. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

India has lost finest lawyer: AG K.K. Venugopal

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said with the passing away of noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, the country has lost its finest lawyer who was bold and handled the most sensational criminal cases and constitutional matters.

“His passing away is a great loss not only to the Bar in the country but also to Parliament and the country as a whole,” Venugopal told PTI.

The Attorney General said Jethmalani’s boldness set him apart as one of the finest lawyers that the country had.

“According to me, he was a lawyer, was larger than life handling the most sensational cases, especially criminal cases as I, therefore, told him once that he is a leader of the criminal Bar of the country. His retort was, ‘I am also the no. 1 constitutional lawyer’ This is because he was handling cases across the board,” Mr. Venugopal said.

The Attorney General said Jethmalani was a very outspoken person and did not mince words even against the judiciary.

He remembered him as a senior advocate who was there in most of the big criminal appeals and constitutional cases.

- PTI

Irreparable loss to the entire legal community: Home Minister

"Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter.

"In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life. Ram Jethmalani ji’s passing away is a irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

Mr. Shah also visited Jethmalani's residence to pay his last respects.

Lost a dear friend: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed grief over the death of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, and said he had lost a "dear friend."

“Deep grief at the passing away of Ram Jethmalani. He was a dear friend, fellow Parliamentarian and a legal legend. Deepest condolences to his family and the large number of friends and admirers,” Yechury tweeted.