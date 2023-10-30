Ram Janmbhoomi movement started by Sikhs, says Rajnath Singh

October 30, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Lucknow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a gathering for Prakash Utsav of the Guru Granth Sahib on Sunday in Lucknow, said the movement for Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was started by the Sikh community and added the courageous Sikhs have done a lot to protect Sanatan Dharma and the nation.

“I want to share an important fact according to the government record. On Dec 1, 1858, according to a First Information Report (FIR), a group of Sikhs took control of the premises and wrote ‘Ram Ram’ everywhere on the walls. The Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan was started by the Sikhs,” said Mr. Singh, while attending the event at Alambagh Gurudwara.

Hailing the courage of the Sikh community Mr. Singh added numerous soldiers from the community have made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland. “If there is a community who have sacrificed in greater numbers in the army than their population percentage, that is the Sikh community,” said the Defence Minister, on the last day of his two-day tour of Lucknow.

Mr. Singh, who is representing the Lucknow parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha reached the state capital on Saturday and attended a book launch on the late Thakur Sankatha Prasad, a full-time Pracharak of the RSS. It was also attended by Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the RSS and Mohini Mohan Mishra, General Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

