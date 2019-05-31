Asthana bribery case: Delhi HC grants CBI 4 more months to complete probe

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the CBI, which is investigating a bribery case involving its former special director Rakesh Asthana and others, four more months to complete the probe.

In January, the court directed the CBI to complete the investigation within 10 weeks, noting that the bribery charge against Mr. Asthana could be known only after a thorough inquiry. Subsequently, the court had been extending the time required to complete the probe on the CBI's plea.

Earlier, the court had dismissed pleas of Mr. Asthana, Mr. Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Kumar Prasad to quash the FIR registered against them for ‘extortion’ and ‘threatening’ Satish Babu Sana.

The FIR was registered on October 15 last on a written complaint of Mr. Sana. It contained allegations of harassment and extortion in connection with the investigation of a case related to meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.