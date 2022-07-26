Rajya Sabha suspends 19 Opposition members for “willfully obstructing the House“

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 26, 2022 15:20 IST

The suspended members belong to Trinamool Congress, DMK, TRS, CPI and CPI(M)

A day after Lok Sabha suspended four Congress members for trying to disrupt the House, it was Rajya Sabha's turn on Tuesday. As many as 19 Opposition members belonging to various parties including Trinamool Congress, TRS, CPI, CPI(M), and DMK were suspended for the week

Those suspended include TMC members Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Nadimul Haque, Mausam Noor, Santunu Sen, Shanta Chhetri, Abir Ranjan Biswas, DMK's M.H. Abdulla, R. Girirajan, N.R. Elango, S. Kalyanasundaram, M. Shanmugam and Kanimozhi NVN Somu, TRS MPs Damodar Rao and B.L. Yadav, CPI(M)'s V. Sivadasan and A.A. Rahim, and CPI's P. Sandosh Kumar.

The House witnessed repeated adjournments as the suspended members refused to leave the House and continued to chant slogans.

Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments as Opposition MPs were demanding an urgent discussion under Rule 267 on price rise and GST hike. When the House reassembled at 2 pm, several opposition members stormed the well reiterating their demand.

When Deputy Chairperson Harivansh's repeated appeal not to use placards and to get back to their seats went unheaded, a motion for suspension of members was proposed, after the Chair named the protesting members under Rule 256. The Rule states: “The chairman may, if he deems it necessary, name a member who disregards the authority of the chair or abuses the rules of the council by persistently and willfully obstructing the business thereof”.

V Murleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, moved the motion against 19 members and they were suspended for the remaining days of the week.