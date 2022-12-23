Rajya Sabha session ends amid din over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remark on Sonia Gandhi

December 23, 2022 02:09 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Winter Session of Parliament ended on a bitter note in the Upper House, with the Congress and the other parties walking out over Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s adverse observations against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi for her comments decrying Ministers and “a high Constitutional authority” for their “calculated attempt” to “delegitimise the judiciary”.

On Thursday, Mr. Dhankhar taking cognisance of Ms. Gandhi’s address to her party’s MPs during a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, had termed it “severely inappropriate” and said that his unexceptional response was unavoidable because it (Ms. Gandhi’s remarks) indicates “lack of faith in democracy”. He also advised “leaders across the political spectrum to bear in mind not to subject high Constitutional offices to partisan stances”. Ms. Gandhi in her address had not directly named Mr. Dhankar.

Objecting to Mr. Dhankhar’s comment, the Congress began protests at the very onset of Friday’s proceedings. Pramod Tiwari, quoting precedents, said that it is not right to take cognisance of a comment made within a political party’s internal meeting, especially for a person occupying constitutional position. “It will send the wrong message,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too called the Chairman’s statement “unfortunate” and unprecedented. He demanded that the Chairman’s Thursday’s observations be expunged from the records in the “interest of democracy” and to avoid setting a “precedent”.

Hitting back, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal without naming Ms. Gandhi said, “It is very unfortunate that the honourable member of Parliament, even though she may be from the other House, has chosen to cast aspersions on this very high office. And, therefore, it was very, very appropriate that a response was given. It is the bounden duty of the entire House to maintain the dignity of the Chair and to maintain the dignity of the high esteemed constitutional office held by you.”

No middle ground

All these statements were made amidst din as Opposition members continued shouting slogans asking Mr. Dhankhar to withdraw his statement. Unmoved by the protests, Mr. Dhankhar reiterated, “This office cannot be allowed to be dragged on partisan stance. I cannot be enlisted either by them or by you to delegitimise Judiciary. I suffered the allegation that I was a part of a system to delegitimise Judiciary, which means, sounding a death knell of democracy.”

The Opposition too was unwilling to listen to treasury benches or Chairman and staged a walkout. Expressing solidarity with the Congress, MPs from Trinamool Congress, RJD, CPI and other parties walked out. AAP, CPI(M), BRS and DMK stayed back. However, both DMK and BRS leaders defended Ms. Gandhi and argued that statements made outside the House can not be taken up here. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva asked, “Any expression that is made outside, will it not come under the freedom of expression in a democratic country?”

Even after the walkout, Mr. Dhankhar once again recapitulated his stand. “An impression is sought to be imparted that this Chair will become party to a pernicious, sinister design at the instance of the Government to delegitimise judiciary.”

Regardless of the sparring between the two sides over various issues, including Opposition demand to hold a debate on Indo-China stand-off which was ignored by the government, the Rajya Sabha reported 102% productivity. In the concluding address of the first Rajya Sabha session Vice President Dhankhar has resided over, he said that the “statistical evaluation sounds encouraging”.

In the 13 sittings with 64 hours and 50 minutes of the total scheduled time, only one hour and 46 minutes were lost to disruptions. The House adjourned sine die at eight minutes to 12:00 pm.

Congress firm on stance

The Congress, however, is unwilling to let go of the issue. Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh shot off a two-page letter to Mr. Dhankhar. He termed the Chairman’s comments as “extraordinary” considering Ms. Gandhi’s comment was just a mere “statement of fact”.

“Mr. Chairman, you call upon us to avoid taking “partisan stances” on constitutional offices. We agree. We also point out that this entire debate was initiated entirely, and without provocation by the Law Minister,” Mr. Ramesh wrote, adding that Ms. Gandhi’s statement did not reflect a lack of faith in democracy but in “the men and women who today claim themselves eminently positioned to be its champions”.

He criticised Narendra Modi government’s interference in Judiciary at length, flagging delayed judicial appointments, transfer of judges and attempts by the government to amend the qualifications and manner of appointment to various judicial and quasi-judicial tribunals.

“Mr. Chairman, please do not cloak this debate in the guise of concern for parliamentary sovereignty,” he wrote, elaborating that Parliamentary sovereignty is best ensured by Parliament to function, by giving space to the Opposition and by responding to questions by the government, including the Prime Minister. It will be ensured only if the Bills aren’t improperly classified as Money Bills to avoid the Upper House and are referred to the standing committees for scrutiny.

Mr. Ramesh also sought to correct Mr. Dhankhar’s statement. “Mr. Chairman, you imply that the judiciary cannot do more than interpret the laws passed by the legislature. This is incorrect. The power of judicial review is part of the ‘Basic Structure’ of our Constitution.”