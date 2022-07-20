Rajya Sabha sees walkout, adjournments again

Chairman declines demand to discuss price rise and GST on food items

Chairman declines demand to discuss price rise and GST on food items

Several Opposition members walked out from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as their demand to discuss price rise and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on packaged food products such as milk and curd were not accepted. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said placards and other articles were not allowed in the House and the members who brought them shall be named in the bulletin for carrying objectionable items on them.

After the House proceedings resumed at 2 p.m., DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said the remarks made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur during the Question Hour should be expunged because he made statements accusing the members of the Opposition parties. Mr. Siva pointed out that the Question Hour could not be used for such statements. Mr. Thakur, while responding to a question, said the “ones standing here (with placards) will never raise their voice against anti-India agenda”, and newspapers and TV channels should not give space to members who spread fake news on issues such as Agnipath, GST and vaccines. Mr. Siva said the members of the DMK, the TRS, the AAP and the CPI(M) had given a notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business of the day and take up discussions on the price rise issue. Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, said the discussion had been declined by the Chairman.

The House was adjourned twice during the day before it was finally adjourned a little after 2.30 p.m. after Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan requested the Chair that the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 be taken up for discussion on Monday (July 25) as none of the Opposition members were present.

After the House met at 11 a.m., members demanded discussion on the price rise issue. Mr. Naidu adjourned the House till noon.

The Question Hour that began at noon witnessed vociferous protests with AAP members leading the charge by trooping into the Well of the House. AAP’s Sanjay Singh stood close to Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s desk forcing an adjournment for 10 minutes. Members of the Left parties, the DMK and the TRS also joined the protest. Members from the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remained seated and did not join the other members in the Well of the House.

P. Wilson of the DMK, while participating in a discussion on the WMD Bill, said the real weapons of mass destruction were the rise in prices of essential commodities such as gas, milk, petrol, which affected the common man while the salary and wages remained the same.

Mr. Kalita asked the member to speak on the Bill and not derail the discussion as it was a matter of international commitment.

Rashtriya Janta Dal’s Manoj Jha said, “We are seeing a weapon of mass destruction and weapon of mass disruption in society” at an unimaginable scale and minds of many were poisoned in society. He said political competition had turned into political enmity instead.