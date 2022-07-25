Rajya Sabha sees multiple adjournments over price rise

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 25. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 22:35 IST

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the Centre was ready for a dialogue on the issue and it was the Opposition that was avoiding it

The Rajya Sabha adjourned multiple times on July 25 as the Opposition demanded a discussion on price rise and a rollback of recent hikes under the Goods and Services Tax but the Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the Centre was ready for a dialogue on the issue and it was the Opposition that was avoiding it.

The second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced with Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien giving a notice seeking a suspension of business in order to discuss price rise. He said that not a single notice under this rule was admitted by Rajya Sabha in the past five years.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge charged that the Treasury Benches were running away from holding discussions on an important issue such as price rise. “Price rise is a big issue. Why is the government running away from discussion,” Mr. Kharge asked.

To this, Mr. Goyal said the government wanted to have a discussion on the subject but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was suffering from COVID-19 and she would like to respond to the issues raised once she recovered and accused the Opposition of not wanting to hold a discussion on the issue.

“Since they [Opposition] do not have any issue, they are unnecessarily disturbing the House,” Mr. Goyal said.

Calling Attention Motion

As Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the House would take up Calling Attention Motion on the rising cases of post-pandemic complications, Opposition members continued their vociferous protest and later stormed into the well shouting slogans forcing the House to be adjourned till 3 p.m.

At 3 p.m. too, the House was adjourned within minutes until 4 p.m. as Opposition leaders continued their protest.

WMD Bill

At 4 p.m., as BJP members resumed discussion on Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani made certain comments about the disruptive behaviour of Opposition leaders which were later expunged on the request of RJD MP Manoj K. Jha.

Mr. Patra then adjourned the House after Congress member Abir Ranjan Biswas stood behind BJP member Ajay Pratap Singh, who was speaking at the moment, with a placard against rise in petrol prices.

Later, Mr. Patra announced that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement on the WMD Bill and its consideration and passing would take place on July 26 and adjourned the House for the day.

During the uproar in the House a record 14 “points of order” were raised relating to ensuring order in the House and making personal charges against Opposition members. A “point of order” occurs when someone draws attention to a rules violation during a Parliament session which, if accepted, can result in the suspension of the proceedings before the House.