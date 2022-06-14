Rajya Sabha Secretariat sets up cell for presidential election

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody has been appointed returning officer for the July 18 presidential election. He will also head this cell.

With the nomination process for the presidential election set to begin from Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has set up a special cell for the poll.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody has been appointed returning officer for the July 18 presidential election. He will also head this cell.

The cell, which has been set up following the instructions of the Election Commission, comprises almost all officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's table office.

Officer on Special Duty Mukul Pande and Joint Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Surendra Kumar Tripathi - both assistant returning officers for the election - are also part of this cell.

Since nomination papers would only be available at Parliament house, the cell will ensure hassle-free process for those asking for the forms, and filing their nominations.

The president election will be held across the country, but counting will take place in Parliament. Officials from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariats, who will be part of the counting process, have been receiving training from the Election Commission.

Forms for the presidential election will be available in Parliament from Wednesday. Anyone who desires to contest needs 50 elected representatives each as proposers and seconders, so that to weed out non-serious candidates. And the candidate would need to deposit an amount of Rs 15,000 as security.

As many as 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs are eligible to vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor.