HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha privileges panel to convene on November 3

Meeting comes in backdrop of the Supreme Court’s observations expressing concern about the indefinite suspension of MPs, while hearing a petition from AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha

November 01, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha has called for a meeting on Friday to review the pending complaints against House members., including the ones against suspended AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and TMC member Derek O’Brien.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s observations earlier in the week expressing concern about the indefinite suspension of parliamentarians, while hearing a petition from AAP leader Mr. Chadha.

Mr. Singh was suspended in July indefinitely during a protest by the Opposition parties demanding a debate on Manipur. Mr. Chadha was suspended on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon session for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”. A breach of privilege was filed against him by four Rajya Sabha members for proposing their names for a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules.

Meanwhile, three privilege complaints moved by BJP MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Dr. Anil Agarwal and Bhubaneswar Kalita against TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader O’Brien for “casting unsubstantiated reflections on high authorities” was admitted by the committee in October. Unlike, the two AAP leaders, Mr. O’ Brien was not suspended.

A suspended MP cannot attend the house proceedings or participate in the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Related Topics

parliament / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.