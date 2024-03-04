GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha polls should be free and fearless, to be given ‘utmost protection’, says SC

The court said parliamentary privilege was not to be restricted to only law-making on the floor of the House but extended to other powers and responsibilities of elected members

March 04, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on March 4 said the elections to the Rajya Sabha and Council of States required “utmost protection” and the right to vote should be carried out freely without fear or persecution.

“The Rajya Sabha or the Council of States performs an integral function in the working of our democracy and the role played by the Rajya Sabha constitutes a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. Therefore, the role played by elected members of the State legislative Assemblies in electing members of the Rajya Sabha under Article 80 is significant and requires utmost protection to ensure that the vote is exercised freely and without fear of legal persecution,” a Constitution Bench of seven judges headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud underscored.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said the free and fearless exercise of franchise by elected members of the legislative Assembly while electing members of the Rajya Sabha was undoubtedly necessary for the dignity and efficient functioning of the State legislative Assembly.

The court said parliamentary privilege was not to be restricted to only law-making on the floor of the House but extended to other powers and responsibilities of elected members, which took place in the Legislature or Parliament even when the House was not sitting.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.