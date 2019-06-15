Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha and Gujarat on July 5

By-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, Gujarat and Bihar will be held on July 5, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Saturday. The counting of votes would be done the same day.

Notifications for the polls would be issued on June 18, while the last date for nominations is June 25.

Three seats from Odisha are currently vacant in the upper house, while the number of Rajya Sabha vacancies from Gujarat and Bihar, are two and one, respectively.

The seats in Gujarat fell vacant after BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad’s election to the lower house from Patna Sahib in Bihar has resulted in the solitary Rajya Sabha vacancy from the State.

While BJD leader Achutananda Samanta from Odisha got elected to the Lok Sabha, his party colleague Pratap Keshari Deb won the State Assembly polls.

Bypoll will also be held for the seat vacated by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from Odisha, who resigned earlier this month after being elected to the State Assembly.

In a statement, the EC clarified that the vacancies for bypolls to all Houses, including the Rajya Sabha, were considered “separate vacancies” and separate notifications would be issued and separate polls held, though the schedule could be the same.

The commission cited two Delhi High Court rulings of 1994 and 2009, which it said had backed the system of holding separate bypolls in the same State under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The Congress had demanded that the bypolls to the two vacant seats in Gujarat be held together as it felt that it could win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Mr. Shah and Ms. Irani.

The Congress felt that in case of separate elections, the BJP would have an advantage as it is the ruling party and can win both the seats.

Earlier this week, Congress spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Singhvi urged the EC to hold the two Rajya Sabha bye-elections under one notification and not as separate notifications. He had expressed the hope that the EC would be fair in holding the elections while making it clear that it was only the party’s apprehension that the poll panel would notify them as separate elections.

The Gujarat seats fell vacant after Mr. Shah won from Gandhinagar and Ms. Irani was elected from Amethi.

(With inputs from

PTI and ANI)