Rajya Sabha polls | Congress to meet Election Commission over threat to MLAs in Gujarat

Accusing the the BJP of indulging in corrupt electoral practices and intimidating their MLAs before the June 19 Rajya Sabha election, the Congress on Friday said it would raise the issue with the Election Commission (EC).

Addressing an online press conference, Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said a delegation of party leaders would meet the EC to highlight instances of its legislators in Gujarat being lured and intimidated by the ruling BJP.

He alleged that one Gujarat MLA Panjbhai Kunjbhai Vansh was being harassed by the State government in an old case even though he did not have any criminal record.

“Our victory is sufficient, our numbers are sufficient. Our means are clean and pure, our strategy is strong, but that should not prevent me from exposing before you those who doing just the opposite,” he also said.

On the basis of its strength in the State legislature, the Congress is hoping to win two of the four seats . Fearing poaching of its MLAs, the Congress has moved its MLAs to resorts in the state as well as in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Mr Singhvi alleged that the BJP was intimidating its MLAs through ‘misuse of power, and making a mockery of the 10th Schedule”.

The Congress spokesperson said the Congress will not be cowed down by the threats of the ruling BJP and will fight it out in EC and the courts.