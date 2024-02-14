Rajya Sabha polls | BJP nominates Union Ministers L. Murugan from Madhya Pradesh, Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha

February 14, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, released the party’s Rajya Sabha nomination list for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The party named Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw will get elected with the support of the Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer’s election for the first term in 2019. The party has extended support to Mr. Vaishnaw, for his re-election to Rajya Sabha from Odisha

ADVERTISEMENT

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has named three more candidates ¬ Umesh Nath Maharaj, Maya Narolia and Bansilal Gurjar ¬ besides Mr. Murugan, the MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the five vacancies from the State.

The BJP has the numbers to win four seats while the Congress can win one.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.