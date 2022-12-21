Rajya Sabha passes Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill

December 21, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill on Wednesday, two days after the Lok Sabha passed it.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Bill would fulfil all the expectations of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which India is a signatory to, for cooperation and repression of piracy in high seas.

Addressing the concerns raised by the Standing Committee on Transport and Shipping, the Centre has dropped the provision for trial in absentia through official amendments brought in the Lok Sabha. The Bill also addresses the issue of death penalty “as an exceptional case”. The quantum of punishments envisaged in the Bill are in line with the gravity of offences.

Mr. Jaishankar, replying to a brief debate on the Bill, said ensuring maritime security is key to safeguarding India’s security and economic well-being. He said that between 2008 and 2011, there were 27 maritime incidents where 288 Indian nationals were involved. “Between 2014 and 2022, there were 19 piracy cases in which 155 Indian crew members were involved and the numbers show why the country needs this Bill so badly,” he added.

He said passing of the Bill would enhance the country’s global credentials and standing in the comity of nations. “It will strengthen our maritime security, including the safety of our maritime trade routes and the well-being of Indian seafarers in international waters,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

During the debate, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya of the CPI(M) demanded that the death penalty provision be removed from the Bill.