Rajya Sabha passes Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021

NEW DELHI

30 July 2021 23:59 IST

Amendment makes the post of the Chairman non-executive

The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, making the post of the Chairman non-executive. The amendment also seeks to raise the number of members of the Board to six from the current four. Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat will also be able to nominate their representatives to the Board.

Speaking on the benefits of the amendments, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said the amendments would benefit coconut growers and improve the coconut cultivation in the area. The Bill was passed amid uproar from the Opposition.

The Opposition on Friday continued its protest against the Union government on its alleged use of the Pegasus spyware to snoop on Indians as well as the three farm laws passed last year.

Referring to the scenes on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said it was brought to his notice that some members had been whistling, putting their hands on the shoulders of marshals and holding up placards. He said he never expected members to go to that level. Mr. Naidu asked the MPs to maintain decency, or he may be forced to take action. Despite this, the House proceedings were marred by protests and adjournments on Friday as well.