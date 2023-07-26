HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal Pradesh

Piloting the bill in Rajya Sabha, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the bill provides justice to the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh

July 26, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 26, 2023. Videograb: YouTube/SansadTV

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 26, 2023. Videograb: YouTube/SansadTV

Rajya Sabha on July 26 passed a bill to accord the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote.

Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in December 2022.

Follow live updates from Parliament Monsoon Session on July 26

Piloting the bill in Rajya Sabha, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the bill provides justice to the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.

He noted that with the passing of the bill, the ST population in Himachal Pradesh will go up to 5.5 lakh from 3.5 lakh currently.

The bill follows the recommendations of the Himachal Pradesh government that the Hattee community be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the state.

With the passage of the bill, the members of the Hattee community will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to the members of the Scheduled Tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.