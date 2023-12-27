ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP writes to Railways Minister over avoiding exuberant expenditure on PM’s selfie points

December 27, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Dr. Sivadasan wrote a letter to the Ministry of Railways for an urgent intervention to stop the wastage of money for partisan political propaganda

The Hindu Bureau

A Prime Minister Narendra Modi selfie point installed at CSMT Railway Station suburban concourse. Photo: X/@Central_Railway

Expressing dismay over the fact that the Central Railway spent nearly ₹1.62 crore on installing selfie photo booths with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cut out image, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Dr. V. Sivadasan wrote a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

Dr. Sivadasan requested urgent intervention from Ministry of Railways so that wastage of money for partisan political propaganda is avoided. 

The Hindu reported on December 27 that Central Bureau of Communication under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approved L1 contract rates for installing temporary selfie booths at ₹1.25 lakh per installation and ₹6.25 lakh for every permanent installation, to be installed at railway stations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the time when the railway is unable to provide even basic travelling facilities to all those who commute, this extravaganza seems to be a misplaced priority,” Mr. Sivadasan wrote in the letter. 

The letter further states, “Reducing our public sector institutions to the status of instruments and platforms of political propaganda for the promotion of partisan political interests, is an extremely unfortunate development.”

“Such promotion should not be at the cost of public exchequer and the money should be wisely spent on essential facilities at our railway stations being used by millions of common people,” the letter says. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US