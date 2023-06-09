HamberMenu
Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil is the new chief of Gujarat Congress 

Among other appointments, Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam has been made the PCC chief for Puducherry while Varsha Gaikwad is the new chief of the Mumbai Congress Committee

June 09, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil. File

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday was appointed the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president of Gujarat while his present responsibility of being the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi and Haryana, was handed over to Deepak Babaria with immediate effect.

The appointments made by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was announced by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

Among other appointments, Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam has been made the PCC chief for Puducherry while Varsha Gaikwad is the new chief of the Mumbai Congress Committee.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC/RCC presidents Jagdish Thakor (Gujarat), A.V. Subramanian (Puducherry) and Shri Bhai Jagtap (Mumbai),” Mr. Venugopal said in a statement.

The Congress chief also made changes in AICC secretaries in Telangana and Karnataka.

