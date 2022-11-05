Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas questions requirement of Hindi plaque at MPLADS project sites

The Parliamentarian from Kerala also pulled up the new draft guidelines for introducing new rules that restricted the rights of State authories

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has questioned the stipulation of erecting a plaque in Hindi at Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) project sites, arguing that it was an attempt at imposition of Hindi language.

In a letter to Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, the CPI(M) MP said: “3.23 of the new draft guidelines surreptitiously tries to introduce a new stipulation of erecting a plaque at MPLADS project sites inscribing the details of work in Hindi language as well. No such condition was there in the existing guidelines.”

According to the new draft guidelines of October 25, a plaque should be permanently erected at the site of new projects, indicating the cost involved, the commencement, completion and inauguration dates, and the name of the MP sponsoring the project, in the “regional language as well as Hindi and English”.

In the letter sent Friday, Dr. Brittas said any enforced directive to depict the “details of work in Hindi language in non-Hindi speaking States can only be considered as an infringement of federal principles. The selection of languages to be used in plaques may be left to the wisdom of respective MPs”.

GOI will say they are for all Indian languages but overtly and covertly thrust upon Hindi. Even the revised guidelines on MPLADS smacks of this - get the plaques written in Hindi too! pic.twitter.com/VCvashywuP — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) November 5, 2022

The Kerala MP also raised a number of issues related to the funding pattern of the MPLAD projects. He said that the existing guidelines stipulate that the annual fund of ₹5 crore would be released in two equal instalments of ₹2.5 crore each directly to the district authority of the nodal districts of the MP concerned. However, according to the new draft guidelines, the same should be deposited with the Project Management Unit of the MPLADS division of the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, which has now been designated as the Central Nodal Agency (CNA).

He further pointed out that the draft guidelines suggest closing down all existing accounts of district authorities under the MPLADS and transferring all unspent amounts to the CNA.

“…it can be discerned without an iota of doubt that the draft guideline tries to proscribe the existent right of MPs to utilize the interest accrued in their respective individual accounts maintained by the Nodal District Authorities and that there is a clandestine attempt to infringe the principles of decentralization by wresting the currently available rights and privileges of State Authorities to have funds in their accounts,” he said in the letter.

He said the new guidelines also say that further disbursements can happen only on basis of utilisation certificates while the existing rules say that fresh funds will be released on covering at least 80% of the first instalment (₹2.5 crore) of the previous year.

He also raised concerns over the use of funds for the “creation of movable public assets for government-owned and government-controlled institutions only”.

“MPLADS Funding, as things stand, has been stagnating for a decade or more and it is up to the Government to see whether any increase is needed as substantive erosion has been happened on account of inflationary pressure,” the letter added.