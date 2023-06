June 26, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - New Delhi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passed away on June 26 morning at a hospital, said his son Pranshu Dubey.

Hardwar Dubey was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a sitting MP in the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha MP passed away this morning at the age of 74 at a hospital in Delhi. He was running ill for some time and was brought to Delhi for treatment.

His body will be brought back from Delhi to Agra today.

