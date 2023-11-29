Rajya Sabha members asked not to publicise notices until admitted

November 29, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has issued detailed instructions to members reiterating Parliamentary customs, conventions and etiquette. It urged them to maintain decorum and also directed them not to publicise their notices to raise important issues till they are admitted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The instructions follow privileges complaints that are under review against opposition Members of Parliament including TMC’s Derek O’ Brien, Congress’s Jairam Ramesh and AAP’s Sanjay Singh & Raghav Chadha.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has directed members not to publicise notices they submit to raise issues of importance, until they are admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As per Parliamentary custom and convention, a notice to raise a matter in the Council should not be given publicity by any member or other person until it has been admitted by the Chairman and circulated to members. A member should not raise the issue in the council of a notice given by him and pending consideration of the Chairman,” the Rajya Sabha bulletin of Wednesday reads.

Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have submitted multiple notices on issues such as prolonged violence in Manipur. There have been 30 to 40 notices on the same subject on a given day.

“Rarely is any notice admitted. Especially if we move under Rule 267 that requires suspension of day’s business, . But at least moving notices helps us flag the issue,” an opposition MP said explaining why the new directions could curtail their space.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT