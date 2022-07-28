Rajya Sabha may take up price rise next week

Government, Opposition hold discussions

Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the price-rise issue next week after a broad consensus between the government and Opposition members was established in a meeting chaired by Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, said a source who was aware of the deliberations at the meeting.

The Monsoon Session that commenced July 18 has seen little legislative work and witnessed disruptions as the Opposition has demanded a discussion on inflation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) under Rule 267 by suspending business of the day. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had earlier said that government was ready for a discussion under a different rule and were waiting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to recover from COVID-19. Ms. Sitharaman is back at work.

The ten Opposition members who were present in the meeting were Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal of Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Derek O`Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Elamaram Kareem of the CPI (M), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Suresh Reddy of the TRS) and Vaiko of the MDMK. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mr. Goyal and Minister of State (Parliamentary Affairs) V Muraleedharan also joined the meeting.

Suspension of Rajya Sabha members

The members also raised the issue of Tuesday’s suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha members from the House. Another member-Sanjay Singh (AAP) was suspended on Wednesday after the meeting took place. The Opposition members stated that the number of suspended members was very high and suggested that the suspension may be revoked so as to have good attendance in the House.

“They also suggested that a specific date may be indicated on which the price rise could be discussed. Some leaders felt that unconditional revocation of suspension would be appropriate,” said the source.

The Ministers recalled that the government expressed its readiness in the House for such a discussion once Ms. Sitharaman recovered from the COVID. “They further informed that since the Finance Minister returned to office, price rise can be scheduled for discussion any day and the schedule for such a discussion in both the Houses of Parliament will be finalised in consultation with the Speaker of Lok Sabha,” the source said.

Some of the Opposition leaders suggested that the discussion can be scheduled soon after the suspension of Members is revoked or after the suspension period ends at the end of this week.

Mr. Naidu said revocation of suspension could be considered if only the erring members realise the gravity of their misconduct in the House and regret the same, said the source. “He further said that such naming and suspensions are resorted to as a last resort to uphold the prestige and dignity of the House,” the source said.

Mr. Naidu said that as many as 63 Members of Lok Sabha were similarly suspended in 1989 and another 25 in 2015 for persistent violation of the rules of the House and disruptions.

Mr. Naidu also called to his Chamber a member of the House who was reported to have shot videos of the proceedings and uploaded the same on social media. The Member was told about the infringement of the rules of the House in doing so and was asked not to repeat the same. The concerned Member said that video recording was done only on the first day of the Session and not thereafter and will not do so hereafter.