Rajya Sabha lost only 96 minutes in first phase of Budget session

In the first phase of the budget session, the Rajya Sabha recorded 96% productivity with 155 members getting a chance to speak in a largely disruption-free session with a loss of only 96 minutes in its scheduled nine sittings.

The Upper House functioned for a total of 38 hours and 30 minutes as against the scheduled available time of 41 hours and 10 minutes. While the House lost 5 hours and 32 minutes on February 3, 2020 due to disruptions and forced adjournments, the members sat for 3 hours and 56 minutes beyond the scheduled time, resulting in a net loss of one hour 36 minutes of the scheduled time.

Though the House was scheduled to have 9 sittings, not much business could be taken up as per the convention on the first two days of the session as the House was adjourned after the address of President to the joint session of Parliament and after laying of budget papers on the table of the House on the second day. On the third day, business could not be transacted due to disruptions.

323 interventions

A total of 323 interventions, zero hour and special mentions were made by 155 members, of whom 83 have got two or more opportunities to participate in the proceedings. V. Vijaysai Reddy of the YSRCP had the best participation with nine opportunities, including a zero hour mention, special mention, 5 supplementaries, one starred question, 4 supplementaries to starred questions besides participation in the debates on Motion of Thanks to the President and the General Budget.