March 30, 2022 10:59 IST

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda moved The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, on March 29, and it will be taken up for consideration and passing today.

Here are the updates:

12:00

Question hour under way

11:59

All states should assist Kashmiri Pandits: Congress MP

Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress MP from Haryana, highlighted the plight of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, pointing out that Haryana was one of the states with the largest number of Kashmiri Pandits. He urged that states should adopt a uniform policy towards these Kashmiris and given them economic assistance.

11:57

MPs Mausam Noor and Dr. L Hanumanthaiah raise pollution issue and urge government action

MP Mausom Noor said that no city was at the permissible limit for pollutants. She said every citizen had the right to clean air and urged the government to take measures to improve air quality.

11:50

Rising TB cases should be tackled: Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam

Phulo Devi Netam, INC MP from Chhattisgarh, raised the issue of continuing cases of TB in India. Quoting statistics, she pointed out that that the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented testing and treatment of TB cases. Now that India is getting out of the pandemic, the government should pay attention to TB and take measures to combat it, she said.

11:43

Teachers in Coal India-associated schools being underpaid: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut raised the issue of teachers associated with Coal India schools being severely underpaid. They are striking for wages, and are receiving less than minimum wage, he said.

He said that, the poor children of labourers are getting free education, but the teachers teaching them are not getting paid. Around 2000 teachers are working for these schools. They are receiving Rs. 5,000-6,000 salary, and are having to wait for many months to avail of this.

He pointed out that Coal India has many funds, and said that this issue should be tackled.

Chairman Naidu asked that a note be made and sent to the Minister of State for Coal.

11:26

Decorated sportspersons living in penury should be ensured employment and social benefits: Dr. Narendra Jadhav

Dr. Narendra Jadhav raised the issue of sportspersons living in penury. They are eligible for appointment to posts in central and state governments, but now living in poor living conditions, he said. They should be given employment and social benefits to alleviate this, Jadhav concluded.

He pointed out that work on the wrestling stadium built in honour of Olympian Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (the first individual medal winner) has also been halted.

11:17

Adolescent women health should be a priority: MP Santanu Sen

During Zero hour, MP Santanu Sen raised the issue of the health of adolescent women and said that measures should be taken to further this cause.

11:15

Bidding farewell to 72 members, Question hour & Zero hour dispensed off tomorrow: Naidu

Naidu announced that Question hour and Zero hour will not be conducted tomorrow to allow for members to make speeches and bid farewell as 72 members leave the Rajya Sabha

He also dispensed of 267 notices raised by members on the same matter as yesterday.

11:10

Members to associate by 1 p.m.: Chairman Naidu

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu indicated to members that they should associate with Zero Hour and Question Hour issues before 1 p.m. for those raised before 12 p.m

11:06

Motion to elect member to JIPMER board passed

A motion was raised to elect one member to replace a retiring Rajya Sabha member on the board of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research.

The motion passed with unanimous vote.

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings commence at Rajya Sabha

10:15 am

List of Business

Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table. Ajay Kumar to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 230th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on “Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children” Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare to move the motion for election to the Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry Question Hour Further consideration of The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that was moved by Arjun Munda the previous day Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

10 am

Day 11 recap

In response to a question about the development of health facilities in the country, the health minister said that other countries are looking at India as a leader in health after its expert handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and praised PM Modi’s leadership.

Rajya Sabha passed The Appropriation Bill, 2022 and The Finance Bill, 2022.

