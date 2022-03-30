  1. Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table.
  2. Ajay Kumar to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 230th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on “Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children”
  3. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare to move the motion for election to the Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
  4. Question Hour
  5. Further consideration of The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that was moved by Arjun Munda the previous day
  6. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment