Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing

On the tenth day of the second part of the Budget session, members of the Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the Finance Bill , 2022 moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Today, Ms. Sitharaman will be moving the Appropriation Bill, 2022 for consideration and return.

Arjun Munda will move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

Here are the latest updates:

12:06

Zero Hour concludes; Question Hour commences

Chairman Naidu noted that all Zero Hour issues were successfully concluded with the cooperation of the members.

12:00

Release caste census data or amend constitution: P Wilson, DMK

P Wilson, DMK, raised an issue about OBC reservations in local bodies, indicating that there was a constitutional deadlock on the same. He requested that Prime Minister Modi intervene and break the constitutional deadlock, by either releasing caste census data or by amending Article 243(D)(6) and 243(T)(6) which mandates reservation for OBC in local bodies.

He also pointed out that a proposed socio-economic caste census had as yet not been carried out.

11:30

Zero hour underway: some key issues

MP Abir Ranjan Biwas raised issue of the leak of sensitive data. MP K Vanlalvena from Mizoram raised the issue of extending waterways in Mizoram for the benefit of the tribal people. Light moment as Naidu asks if he is speaking in Mizo.

V. Vijaysai Reddy spoke about the hike in prices of fertilizers which is affecting farmers. He pointed out that the ongoing Ukraine conflict is affecting the supply chain as well.

After taking a moment to celebrate the 40th formation day of the Telugu Desam Party, MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar raised problems of sale of illicit liquor.

Abdul Wahab, MP from Kerala, spoke about requiring additional passenger ships to Lakshadweep. Light moment as Naidu asked if those associating want to do it to go to Lakshadweep, and said they would get no special fare as MPs.

Tiruchi Siva, MP from DMK, Tamil Nadu raised issue about rising cases of child abuse registered under POCSO. He pointed out that awareness of the Act is low and redressal mechanisms are not available in schools.

11:09

Naidu indicates strike to be discussed later

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu allows members to outline topics raised under 267 notices and indicates that a labour and employment discussion will take place later, after the Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill discussion.

11:00

Rajya Sabha proceedings commence

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation Bill, 2022.

The Finance Bill, 2022.

2. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

3. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

4. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 10 recap

After Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused 267 notices given by various members to suspend the business of the day to debate fuel price hike and call for labour union strike, the Upper House was adjourned for a short while before resuming for Question Hour.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill, 2022.