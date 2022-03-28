Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 28, 2022 11:00 IST

Proceedings to recommence at 12 PM

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned proceedings till 12 PM after refusing 267 notices given by various members to suspend the business of the day to debate fuel price hike and call for labour union strike.

Here are the latest updates

11:06

House proceedings adjourned 6 minutes after start

10:15

List of Business

Papers, Reports on Parliamentary Standing Committees to be laid on the table Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to make a Statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Three Hundred and Eighth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on “Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on MSME Sector and Mitigation Strategy Adopted to Counter it” pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. V. Muraleedharan to move the motion for election to the committee on welfare of other backward classes. Question Hour Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

10 am

Day 9 recap

Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly amid protest by TMC MPs. The vociferous protest erupted after BJP’s Roopa Ganguly raised the Rampurhat killings in the House.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan says 5G services will be implemented in India by the end of this year and BSNL will soon have 4G services.

Several questions regarding the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Communications were raised during the Question Hour.