  1. Papers, Reports on Parliamentary Standing Committees to be laid on the table
  2. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to make a Statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Three Hundred and Eighth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on “Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on MSME Sector and Mitigation Strategy Adopted to Counter it” pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
  3. V. Muraleedharan to move the motion for election to the committee on welfare of other backward classes.
  4. Question Hour
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
  6. Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. 
  7. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment