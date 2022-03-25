Union Minister for Forest Environment Bhupender Yadav speaks in the Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and others listen during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 25, 2022 11:01 IST

Anupriya Singh Patel to move the motion for election to the coffee board

The government has convened a multi-Ministerial group to look into how to overcome challenges in trade with Russia, including managing payments for exporters and importers, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said in Parliament on Thursday, in comments that indicate a possible revival of “Rupee-Rouble trade” in the wake of economic sanctions against Russian banks and entities by more than 40 U.S. and European allies.

11.45 am

House adjourns till 12.10 p.m. as Trinamool MPs protest

Rajya Sabha adjourns till 12.10 p.m. amid protest by TMC MPs. The vociferous protest erupted after BJP’s Rupa Ganguly raised the Rampurhat killings in the House. Ms. Ganguly also broke down while talking about the killings.

TMC MPs protest inside Rajya Sabha after BJP MP Rupa Ganguly raised the Rampurhat killings. (Screenshot from Sansad TV) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

11.38 am

Jaya Bacchan demands water purification plant in all districts of Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bacchan says 78% population depends on ground water in India, but the country is also the second in arsenic contamination of water. “UP has high arsenic contamination affecting 2.34 crore people. Using activated carbon and bauxite is a good solution, installation of water purification plant in every district is a must,” she says.

11.29 am

Zero Hour: AAP’s Sanjay Singh talks about insurance companies, TMC’s Mausam Noor raises data privacy issue

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh says Insurance companies are fleecing consumers and the government is not paying attention to the issue. “Insurance companies in collusion with IRDAI fix the appointment of surveyors and cheat the consumers. 9,000 surveyors are there, survey should be done fairly,” he says.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mausam Noor says that the personal data of minor girls was leaked in Karnataka during the hijab row. “Personal photographs of Muslim women were leaked through Bulli Bai App, Tekfog also showed this,” she says.

She also urges the government to protect the data rights of everyone, particularly of minor girls and women, are protected.

11.25 am

580 fishermen from Gujarat in Pakistan jails, says Shaktisinh Gohil

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, during his Zero Hour submission, says 580 fishermen from Gujarat are lodged in Pakistan jails and many are serving their sentence in Pakistan despite completing their maximum sentence of three months.

He also says one of the fishermen died around one-and-a-half months ago and his mortal remains should be brought back to India.

11.14 am

Sushil Modi’s submission during Zero Hour

BJP’s Sushil Modi says 30,000 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas are done on the basis of MPs quota. He also says that ten seats can be filled on MP quota. “We are overwhelmed by requests. I demand that this privilege of MPs should be removed,” he says.

He also says that Scheduled Castes (SC) or the Scheduled Tribes (ST) or the Other Backward Classes (OBC) don’t get reservation through these quotas.

11 am

Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha

Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha. Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Prisoners (Identification) Bill also to be tabled next week.

10: 15 am

List of Business

Papers and reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to be laid on the table Statements by ministers regarding parliamentary standing committee reports Anupriya Singh Patel to move the motion for election to the coffee board V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, the 28th of March 2022. Question Hour Private Members’ Business: MPs to move resolutions on various issues

10 am

Day 8 recap

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in reply to a question, spoke on India’s stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed Rajya Sabha. He said privatization of railways has not been planned.