  1. Papers and reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to be laid on the table
  2. Statements by ministers regarding parliamentary standing committee reports
  3. Anupriya Singh Patel to move the motion for election to the coffee board
  4. V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, the 28th of March 2022.
  5. Question Hour
  6. Private Members’ Business: MPs to move resolutions on various issues