Anupriya Singh Patel to move the motion for election to the coffee board
The government has convened a multi-Ministerial group to look into how to overcome challenges in trade with Russia, including managing payments for exporters and importers, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said in Parliament on Thursday, in comments that indicate a possible revival of “Rupee-Rouble trade” in the wake of economic sanctions against Russian banks and entities by more than 40 U.S. and European allies.
Sushil Modi’s submission during Zero Hour
BJP’s Sushil Modi says 30,000 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas are done on the basis of MPs quota. He also says that ten seats can be filled on MP quota. “We are overwhelmed by requests. I demand that this privilege of MPs should be removed,” he says.
He also says that Scheduled Castes (SC) or the Scheduled Tribes (ST) or the Other Backward Classes (OBC) don’t get reservation through these quotas.
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha. Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Prisoners (Identification) Bill also to be tabled next week.
- Papers and reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to be laid on the table
- Statements by ministers regarding parliamentary standing committee reports
- Anupriya Singh Patel to move the motion for election to the coffee board
- V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, the 28th of March 2022.
- Question Hour
- Private Members’ Business: MPs to move resolutions on various issues
Day 8 recap
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in reply to a question, spoke on India’s stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed Rajya Sabha. He said privatization of railways has not been planned.
