Rajya Sabha live updates | House to discuss Ministry of Labour and Employment
Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the cards for the day
Further discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways to continue today.
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday discussed the budget of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the working of the Ministry of Railways.
The House was adjourned a few minutes after convening on Wednesday morning following protests by Opposition members over hike in fuel prices.
Here are the latest updates
List of Business
- Papers and reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to be laid on the table
- Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Science and Technology, to make statements on the status of implementation of recommendations of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology
- Question Hour
- Further discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways, raised by Prasanna Acharya, on the 16th of March 2022
- Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs, to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950
Day 7 recap
Rajya Sabha has been informed that the government has initiated the process of amendment to laws such as the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act.
The House passed Appropriation Bills for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
The House was adjourned for an hour, 11 minutes after the proceedings began at 11 am as the Opposition members continued to protest with placards over rise in fuel prices.
