  1. Papers and reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to be laid on the table
  2. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Science and Technology, to make statements on the status of implementation of recommendations of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology
  3. Question Hour
  4. Further discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways, raised by Prasanna Acharya, on the 16th of March 2022
  5. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
  6. Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs, to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 