Rajya Sabha live updates | Proceedings begin
The House resumes after four-day-long holiday due to Holi festival and weekend
General discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir to be held.
The Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with Union Minister Arjun Munda replying at the end of it on Thursday, March 16.
The parliament convened for the second leg of the Budget Session on March 14, 2022.
Here are the latest updates
Kailash Soni, Madhya Pradesh MP (BJP), says on this day in 1977, Morarji Desai ended the Emergency that was imposed in 1975. “Declare this day as a day of national importance,” he says.
On booster dose for senior citizens
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra MP (Shiv Sena) demands that the government come out with clear guidelines on booster doses for the population under 60 years of age. She says many foreign countries demand booster dose certification administered within a specific time before allowing entry, and the ministry needs to come up with specific guidelines since India has decided to open international air travel from March 27.
On cold storage warehouses in A.P.
Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Andhra Pradesh MP (YSRCP) raises the issue of the lack of cold storage warehouses in Andhra Pradesh. He says that cold storage warehouses help in chilly exports and appeals to the parliament to increase financial assistance and infrastructure.
To this appeal, Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman, says that there are enough cold storage warehouses in the said State.
Zero Hour begins
After papers and reports of the parliamentary standing committee were laid on the table, the Zero Hour begins in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Proceedings begin
The parliament convened for the session after Holi. Papers are being laid on the table.
List of Business
- Papers and reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table
- Question Hour
- Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
- Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of money out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March 2019, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
- General discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir
- Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2021-22, be taken into consideration
- Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2022-23, be taken into consideration.
- Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways, raised by Shri Prasanna Acharya, on the 16th of March, 2022
Day 4 recap
- BJD member Prasanna Acharya says the internal resources of the Indian Railways have been on a decline, increasing the Railways’ dependency on market boring
- Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda says the government has marked approximately 36,000 tribal villages under Pradhan Mantri Adi-Adarsh Gram Yojana to provide them with facilities like clean drinking water, internet, water-drainage system, 100% admission rate in schools and decreasing the dropout rate
- Talking about efforts in the field of education for tribals, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda says the Eklayva schools will be modified on the lines of central government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
- Union minister Nitin Gadkari says that the sale of electric vehicles increased in the country since 2020. Mr. Gadkari also says that several startups in the country are also working on alternate battery technologies
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.