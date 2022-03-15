Rajya Sabha live updates | Rajnath Singh makes statement on ‘Inadvertent firing of Missile’

Rajya Sabha to take up responses to discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, during the second part of the Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha to take up responses to discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

On the first day of the second part of the Budget session, members of the Upper House saw took up a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. In today’s session the House will take up responses to the same.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar are set to make statements on key issues of inadvertent missile firing, and the situation in Ukraine respectively.

Here are the latest updates:

11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings commence

Proceedings for the day begin in the Upper House.

Members currently lay on the Table, papers listed against their name.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, raised by Ripun Bora, on the March 14, 2022.

2. Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh to make a statement regarding ‘Inadvertent firing of Missile’ on March 9, 2022.

3. Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to make a statement regarding ‘the situation in Ukraine’.

4. Arjun Munda to move the The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

5. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

6. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 1 recap

The House debated the work of the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) in eight North Eastern states.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed in a written reply that ₹418.70 crore had been spent on the Central Vista Project so far, adding that the first phase of the project was targeted to be completed by May this year.