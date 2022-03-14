A view of Rajya Sabha. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 14, 2022 11:06 IST

The first part of the budget session had begun on January 29

The second part of the Budget session will begin today, with Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in both the Houses. The minister will also table Supplementary Demands for grants.

The first part of the budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Ms. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget.

Here are the latest updates from Rajya Sabha:

12:00 a.m.

Jyotiraditya Scindia says aviation industry returning to pre-pandemic days

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia answering question on impact of the pandemic on the Aviation industry, said “in terms of traffic per day, we are close to pre-pandemic days. And in days to come employment opportunities in the sector will also bounce back.”

11:30 a.m.

MP Dr. Narendra Jadhav seeks Govt intervention in prison management and law enforcement

Dr. Jadhav quoting from Prison Statistics (2018), of the 4.66 lakh convictions and under-trials, 33.5% were OBCs, 20.7% SCs, 18.8% Muslims and 11.6% STs. He informed that over the last twenty years, 1,888 custodial deaths have been reported. 63% of the same were yet to undergo trial.

“This presents a grim picture of Indian prisons,” he told the house. Dr. Jadhav requested the Govt to intervene and fix liability of the police officers, bring them to justice and put in place a financial mechanism for those not having financial tenability for seeking judicial remedies.

11:10 a.m.

Concerns raised about the future of Indian medical students from Ukraine

During the Zero Hour TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar and Congress MP K C Venugopal urges the government to clarify on the measures that itnis taking to accommodate medical students who were forced to return from Ukraine leaving their degree midway.

BJD MP Dr. Amar Patnaik suggested 2-5% in all private and government colleges be reserved for the students who returned from Ukraine. He added that the fifth year of their education, which bears the clinical component, to be taken care of in an ‘ingenious method’.

11:05 a.m.

External Affairs Minister to make a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informs the house that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will give a statement on Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier, the Chairman lauded efforts by the Govt of India and State Govts in rising to the occasion in evacuating the Indian students.

11:00 a.m.

Rajya Session begins

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to all the former Rajya Sabha members who died recently including industrialist Rahul Bajaj who was a Rajya Sabha member between 2006 to 2010.

He also read out obituary references on the passing away of former members Nabin Chandra Buragohain, Prof. D. P. Chattopadhyaya, and Shri Yadlapati Venkat Rao.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the table:

Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22

Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) for 2021-22.

2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

3. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

4. Arjun Munda to move the The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

5. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

6. Question Hour