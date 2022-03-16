V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, the 21st of March 2022

Parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha, during the second part of the Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, the 21st of March 2022

The parliament convened for the second leg of the Budget Session on March 14, 2022.

On day two, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the house that an official high-level investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause on the accidental firing of a missile on March 9. He informed that no damage had been caused by the accidental firing.

Today, Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Here are the latest updates

10.49 AM

List of Business

Papers and reports to be laid on the table V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, the 21st of March 2022 Question Hour Further discussion on the Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

10.45 AM

Day 2 recap

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the house that an official high-level investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause on the accidental firing of a missile on March 9. He informed that no damage had been caused by the accidental firing.

P.C. Mody, Secretary-General informed the House of the bills passed by the Lok Sabha on March 14, 2022, including The J&K appropriation Bill.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in response to the “ICICI may have been the lead bank of the consortium, but clearly, there are 10 Public Sector Banks in this. There was a forensic audit report received by CBI, submitted in January 2019...that Fraud Identification Committee took five months over it. On June 19, 2019, they recognised it as fraud, and SBI has given the whole detail to CBI November 8, 2019.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Lok Sabha about the advisories issued to Indian nationals in Ukraine in the days leading up to the war, and about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regular calls with Ukrainian and Russian Presidents to ensure safe evacuation of Indian students in Ukraine.

Discussions were held on the developments in the North-Eastern States.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the government is not planning to introduce cryptocurrency, adding that cryptocurrencies are currently unregulated in India.