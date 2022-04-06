Parliamentarians raise their hands in Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

April 06, 2022 11:37 IST

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue

The House is discussing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Wednesday that seeks to include Tripura’s Darlong community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha passed the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

After the discussion and the reply of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Bill seeks to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single body. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 30, 2022.

2.00 p.m.

Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings

The Upper House is now discussing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

1.00 p.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned

The House will resume proceedings at 2.00 p.m.

12.40 p.m.

Minister of State Nityanand Rai’s replies invoke objections from MPs

Mr. Rai is replying to questions on the infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir and on the role and significance of the National Disaster Management Authority.

12.10 p.m.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani answers questions on Integrated Child Development Services

Question Hour is in progress in the House.

11.35 a.m.

Rajya Sabha members raise concerns about teachers and professors hired on contracts

Sujeet Kumar raises the issue of teachers not being appointed permanently in a central university in Odisha. “The University should have 20 departments but because of lack of teachers, only 14 departments are currently running.”

“Contract teachers are appointed on an ad-hoc basis with no service benefits, no job security, and lower salary than regular teachers, and this has caused a general discontent among the teachers,” says V. Vijaysai Reddy. In response, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says that this issue must be taken care of by state governments.

10.15 am

List of Business

Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the tablE P. Wilson, Sujeet Kumar to present the 72nd report of the Committee of Privileges on breach of privilege arising out of allegedly casting aspersions on the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by a Member in a press interview Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to make a statement on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) Question Hour Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Amit Shah to move The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

10 am

Day 16 recap

Tuesday’s proceedings kicked off with oath and affirmation by two new members of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Sikander Kumar (BJP, Himachal Pradesh), Manik Saha (BJP, Tripura).

Questions were raised about food adulteration and nutritional information labelling in the House.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up for discussion, subsequently the Bill was passed in the House.

Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing. He said the Bill is not against the federal structure of the country as the National Capital Territory of Delhi is not a complete State. After the discussion and the reply of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Bill seeks to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single body. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 30, 2022.