  1. Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the tablE
  2. P. Wilson, Sujeet Kumar to present the 72nd report of the Committee of Privileges on breach of privilege arising out of allegedly casting aspersions on the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by a Member in a press interview
  3. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to make a statement on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G)
  4. Question Hour
  5. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  6. Amit Shah to move The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022
  7. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment 