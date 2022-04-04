Rajya Sabha live updates |April 04, 2022 10:56 IST
Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue
Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Here are the updates
New members take oath and affirmation
The Rajya Sabha welcomed six new members to the house today. Members took the oath as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu presided over the process.
The members who took oath today, along with states, are:
- Assam- Pabitra Margherita
- Assam- Rwngwra Narzary
- Kerala- Jebi Mather Hisham
- Kerala- Sandosh Kumar
- Kerala- A. A Rahim
- Nagaland- S. Phangnon Konyak
House proceedings under way
List of Business
- Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee on the table
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to make a statement pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Question Hour
- Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Day 14 recap
21 bills were introduced by private members on Friday.
Vivek K. Tankha introduced the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, during the discussion on The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, said that the country is currently facing the problem of ageing. The bill was withdrawn by BJP member Rakesh Sinha, who had introduced it.