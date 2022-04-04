National

Rajya Sabha live updates |

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, April 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau April 04, 2022 10:56 IST
Updated: April 04, 2022 11:12 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Here are the updates

11:05 a.m

New members take oath and affirmation

The Rajya Sabha welcomed six new members to the house today. Members took the oath as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu presided over the process.

The members who took oath today, along with states, are:

  1. Assam- Pabitra Margherita
  2. Assam- Rwngwra Narzary
  3. Kerala- Jebi Mather Hisham
  4. Kerala- Sandosh Kumar
  5. Kerala- A. A Rahim
  6. Nagaland- S. Phangnon Konyak
11:00 a.m.

House proceedings under way

10:15 a.m.

List of Business

  • Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee on the table
  • Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to make a statement pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Question Hour
  • Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  • Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
10 a.m.

Day 14 recap

21 bills were introduced by private members on Friday.

Vivek K. Tankha introduced the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, during the discussion on The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, said that the country is currently facing the problem of ageing. The bill was withdrawn by BJP member Rakesh Sinha, who had introduced it.

