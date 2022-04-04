Rajya Sabha live updates | House adjourned till 12 noon
Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue
Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Here are the updates
House adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to admit notices moved under Rule 267 to suspend the day’s business to discuss rising petrol prices.
You had an opportunity to discuss this earlier, Naidu said, adding that members could have spoken during the Appropriation and Finance Bill discussions.
There was commotion in the House from opposition members, leading to Naidu adjourning the house till 12 noon.
Naidu also rejected a notice from MP Deepender Singh Hooda about demand for discussion on the reservation passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha about transfer of the UT of Chandigarh to Punjab.
Statement by MSME Minister
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh made a statement about the impact of Covid-19 on enterprises.
V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, shared the times slots allotted for government, legislative and other business decided by the meeting on the Business advisory committee held on April 1, 2022.
New members take oath and affirmation
The Rajya Sabha welcomed six new members to the house today. Members took the oath as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu presided over the process.
The members who took oath today, along with states, are:
- Assam- Pabitra Margherita
- Assam- Rwngwra Narzary
- Kerala- Jebi Mather Hisham
- Kerala- Sandosh Kumar
- Kerala- A. A Rahim
- Nagaland- S. Phangnon Konyak
House proceedings under way
List of Business
- Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee on the table
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to make a statement pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Question Hour
- Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Day 14 recap
21 bills were introduced by private members on Friday.
Vivek K. Tankha introduced the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, during the discussion on The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, said that the country is currently facing the problem of ageing. The bill was withdrawn by BJP member Rakesh Sinha, who had introduced it.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.