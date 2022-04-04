Rajya Sabha live updates | House adjourned till 12 noon

Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, April 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Here are the updates

11:20

House adjourned till 12 noon

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to admit notices moved under Rule 267 to suspend the day’s business to discuss rising petrol prices.

You had an opportunity to discuss this earlier, Naidu said, adding that members could have spoken during the Appropriation and Finance Bill discussions.

There was commotion in the House from opposition members, leading to Naidu adjourning the house till 12 noon.

Naidu also rejected a notice from MP Deepender Singh Hooda about demand for discussion on the reservation passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha about transfer of the UT of Chandigarh to Punjab.

11:10

Statement by MSME Minister

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh made a statement about the impact of Covid-19 on enterprises.

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, shared the times slots allotted for government, legislative and other business decided by the meeting on the Business advisory committee held on April 1, 2022.

11:05 a.m

New members take oath and affirmation

The Rajya Sabha welcomed six new members to the house today. Members took the oath as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu presided over the process.

The members who took oath today, along with states, are:

Assam- Pabitra Margherita Assam- Rwngwra Narzary Kerala- Jebi Mather Hisham Kerala- Sandosh Kumar Kerala- A. A Rahim Nagaland- S. Phangnon Konyak

11:00 a.m.

House proceedings under way

10:15 a.m.

List of Business

Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee on the table

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to make a statement pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Question Hour

Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment

10 a.m.

Day 14 recap

21 bills were introduced by private members on Friday.

Vivek K. Tankha introduced the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, during the discussion on The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, said that the country is currently facing the problem of ageing. The bill was withdrawn by BJP member Rakesh Sinha, who had introduced it.