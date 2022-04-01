Various Bills to be introduced in the House

Various Bills to be introduced in the House

The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to 72 members retiring between March and July this year, bringing in critical changes in the political arithmetic of the Upper House by the time it meets next for the monsoon session in July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting phrases used in Bangla and Gujarati for goodbye which translates into “come again”, said he would also say the same to the retiring members — “Come again”.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said Special Mentions for Thursday will be taken up on the next working day.

Here are the updates

11:26

Increase Odisha road, rail connectivity: BJD MP

Prashanta Nanda, BJD, Odisha requested the government to increase the rail and road network in Odisha to ensure better connectivity with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He stressed that this would improve the socio-economic situation of the area and help tackle extreme left elements.

The Deputy chairman wished the member and all Odiya residents a happy Odisha Divas at the end of his speech.

11:17

Declare Hindus minority in Meghalaya: Trinamool Congress MP

Shanta Chhetri, MP Trinamool Congress, asks Home Ministry to issue notification to declare Hindus a minority in Meghalaya. She also said that in states where Hindus are a minority, they should be allowed to administer educational institutions.

11:12

Zero hour issue about price rise

John Brittas, MP from CPI (M) Kerala raised the issue of rising prices, pointing out that there is an 11 percent hike on essential items. Brittas said that this was gross insensitivity towards the people, stating that price rises should have been avoided during a health crisis. He said the price of all essential drugs has gone up. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP, also continued the issue by talking about the rise of cost of living and the rise of cost of drugs.

11:05 p.m.

Various papers laid on the table, Zero Hour commences

11:00 a.m.

House proceedings commence, Deputy Chairman presiding

10:15 a..m

List of Business

Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table. Statements by Krishan Pal, V Muraleedharan to make statements on their respective ministeries. Question Hour Various Bills including The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Epidemic Diseases (Prevention, Preparedness and Management) Bill, 2021, The National Right to Land and Shelter Bill, 2022, The High Court of Kerala (Establishment of a Permanent Bench at Thiruvananthapuram) Bill, 2022, The Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, The Kuresong Gorkha Institute of Fashion and Design Bill, 2022, The Kalimpong Films and Music Institution Bill, 2022, The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, The National Anthem (Modification) Bill, 2018, among others to be introduced.

10 a.m.

Day 13 recap

Members, including PM Narendra Modi, Mallikharjun Kharge, Harivansh Singh paid their respects as a farewell to retiring MPs. Several members made their parting speech in the House.