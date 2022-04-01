  1. Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table.
  2. Statements by Krishan Pal, V Muraleedharan to make statements on their respective ministeries.
  3. Question Hour
  4. Various Bills including The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Epidemic Diseases (Prevention, Preparedness and Management) Bill, 2021, The National Right to Land and Shelter Bill, 2022, The High Court of Kerala (Establishment of a Permanent Bench at Thiruvananthapuram) Bill, 2022, The Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, The Kuresong Gorkha Institute of Fashion and Design Bill, 2022, The Kalimpong Films and Music Institution Bill, 2022, The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, The National Anthem (Modification) Bill, 2018, among others to be introduced.