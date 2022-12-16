Rajya Sabha faces adjournment as Congress demands debate on Chinese incursion in Arunachal 

December 16, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha faced an adjournment on Friday as the Congress party insisted for a debate on the “Chinese incursion” in Arunachal Pradesh. The Congress and other opposition parties have been trying to raise the issue since December 13, after The Hindu reported that several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in clashes at Yangste in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

On Friday, Congress MPs pressed for acceptance of their notices under Rule 267 that sought to set aside the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue, but the Chair did not permit it.

The members shouted slogans and later trooped into the well of the House, following which Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings for 25 minutes.

When the House met for the day at 11 a.m., Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said his party and other opposition parties have been trying to raise a very serious issue of national security.

“For the past few days, members have been trying to raise the matter of Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a matter of great significance and on December 14, I intervened and the Chair told me that I cannot raise the issue since I have not given any notice. A perception was created outside by few media organisations that I was stopped to raise the matter as I had not given a notice. Discussions sought by opposition parties are not being allowed,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Harivansh, in reply, said allegations should not be levelled against the Chair and cited last week’s ruling of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing inability to accept notices under Rule 267 in the absence of such pleas not specifying the particular rule that was being sought to be set aside.

Mr. Harivansh said though Mr. Kharge’s notice was not accepted, he had allowed him to read its contents.

Eight notices under Rule 267 were received on Friday but barring one by Raghav Chadha of the AAP, none specified the rule that was being sought to be set aside for taking up a discussion, he said, adding that the notices were under consideration of the Chairman.

The notices were to take up a discussion on the Chinese aggression along the border, misuse of enforcement agencies against opposition parties and rising unemployment, he said.

The reply, however, did not satisfy the opposition parties, who continued to raise the issue of the clashes along the border with China. Mr. Harivansh said he had previously cited precedence to state why clarifications on the Defence Minister’s statement over the issue were disallowed.

While the Congress MPs shouted slogans, he took up Zero Hour mentions. But the slogan shouting and the disruptions did not stop. After a couple of Zero Hour submissions, a few Congress MPs trooped into the Well of the House, forcing Mr. Harivansh to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.