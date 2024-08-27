BJP leader Kiran Choudhry was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Ms. Choudhry, a former Haryana Minister, had filed her nomination for the bypoll on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). Being the lone candidate in the contest, she was declared elected unopposed.

The winning candidate was given a certificate at 4.33 p.m. by Returning Officer Saket Kumar for the bypoll at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat here. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present for the occasion.

Earlier when she had filed her nomination, four JJP rebel MLAs had also extended support to her candidature.

No other party has put up a candidate for the bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana which was necessitated after Congress's Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on April 09, 2026.

The BJP had named Ms. Choudhry (69) as its nominee for the bypoll shortly after she resigned from the Assembly a week ago, nearly two months after she switched over from the Congress. Choudhry joined the BJP along with her daughter and former MP Shruti Choudhry in June.

Kiran Choudhry represented the Tosham seat in the Haryana Assembly.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said his party would not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat as it did not have the numbers.

Union minister Kurian elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh

Union minister and BJP nominee George Kurian was on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in a bypoll from Madhya Pradesh by the returning officer.

The BJP on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) announced Mr. Kurian as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh that became vacant following Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s election to the Lok Sabha in June.

Besides Mr. Kurian, two others, including state BJP vice-president Kantdev Singh, had filed their nomination papers. Mr. Singh, who hails from Singrauli, had submitted his nomination papers as a dummy candidate of the saffron party.

However, nomination papers of one of the two other nominees was rejected during scrutiny, while Mr. Singh withdrew his candidature on the last day for opting out of the race on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), leading to the unopposed election of Mr. Kurian as a Rajya Sabha member for the remaining term (lasting till 2026) of the seat vacated by Mr. Scindia, an official said.

The bye-election for the seat, if required, would have taken place on September 3 with members of the State Assembly forming the electoral college.

The vacancy for the Rajya Sabha seat was created after the resignation of Mr. Scindia from the Upper House after he got elected to the Lok Sabha from his traditional Guna seat, which he lost in 2019 as the Congress candidate. He is now the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region.

Mr. Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020 after which he was elected to the Rajya Sabha member from the State and made a Minister in the second Modi cabinet where he handled the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, three were with the opposition Congress, seven with the ruling BJP and one was vacant which now has been filled with Mr. Kurian’s election.

Mr. Kurian, a leader from Kerala, is currently the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

In the 230-member State Assembly, the BJP has 163 MLAs, the Congress 64 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) one. Two seats are vacant.