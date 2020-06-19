2020 Rajya Sabha polls | Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shibu Soren elected

Jaipur

19 June 2020 19:48 IST

Elections were held for 19 Rajya Sabha seats in eight States.

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats were held on June 19 across eight States. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later the Election Commission announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Of the 19 seats where polling was held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Congress wins two seats in Rajasthan

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won two Rajya Sabha seats, while the opposition BJP got one in elections held in the State on Friday.

K. C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress were declared winner, while Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP also got elected, an assembly spokesperson said.

The BJP had fielded a second candidate as well, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, but he lost.

With this, the number of Congress party’s Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan has increased to three, out of a total of 10. The rest seven are BJP members.

Jyotiraditya Scindia wins from M.P.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won two Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress bagged one. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched over to the BJP in March, won 56 votes. Whereas, the BJP's other candidate Sumer Singh Solanki secured 55 votes and Congressman Digvijaya Singh got 57.

Shibu Soren elected for third time

JMM supremo Shibu Soren and BJP State unit president Deepak Prakash on Friday won the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, an Election Commission official said.

Mr. Prakash secured 31 votes, while Soren, a former Chief Minister, won 30.

Congress candidate Shahzada Anwar finished third by bagging 18 votes, the official said.

This will be Mr. Soren’s third term as a Rajya Sabha member. Mr. Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) now governs Jharkhand, had also served as a Union minister.

It will be Mr. Prakash’s maiden term in the Upper House of Parliament.

YSRC bags all four seats in A.P.

The ruling YSR Congress bagged all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in the biennial election held on Friday as expected.

According to Legislature sources, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Parimal Nathwani and realtor Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRC were elected with 38 votes each.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party, which had forced the contest despite not having the numbers, lost badly, with its nominee Varla Ramaiah polling only 17 votes against its technical strength of 23 in the assembly