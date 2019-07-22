Rajya Sabha disrupted over Sonbhadra killings, Karnataka political crisis

Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday as opposition members raised slogans over the Sonbhadra killings, the political crisis in Karnataka and mob lynchings.

Proceedings were washed out in the first half of the session, with opposition MPs from the Congress, SP, BSP, DMK, TMC, CPI and CPI(M) among others, raising slogans since the start of the day. Earlier Congress MPs staged a protest outside Parliament against the Sonbhadra incident.

Soon after Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for the Question Hour around noon, Opposition members trooped into the well and started raising slogans on various issues including the political crisis in Karnataka and the killings in Sonbhadra.

Protesting members shouted slogans like, “Dictatorship will not be allowed”, “Dalit virodhi yeh sarkar, nahin chalegi (anti-Dalit government will not be accepted)”.

“The members in the well are requested to go back to their seats and allow the Question Hour to continue,” the Deputy Chairman urged. As his pleas went unheeded, Mr Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

As soon as the House resumed, the Deputy Chairman asked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to move The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Raising a point of order under Rule 95, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said members did not get sufficient time to submit amendments to the Human Rights Bill as the draft law was passed by Lok Sabha last week and sent to the House on Friday evening. Mr. Harivansh said members had time till noon to file their amendments.

Raising another point of order, Congress leader Anand Sharma said members should get at least two days notice to file their amendments. Mr. Sharma said when bills are not being referred to standing committees, members should be given time to submit their amendments on the Bill.

He alleged that the government was in a tearing hurry to pass the Bill and members’ right to move amendments was being violated.

Congress members had given an adjournment notice under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business of the day to take up the issue of constitutional crisis in Karnataka.

As soon as the House mourned the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition members were on their feet raising issues.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the Karnataka issue was pending before the Supreme Court and the House cannot discuss it. As his repeated pleas went unheeded, he adjourned the House till 12 p.m.