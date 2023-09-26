Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to lead Parliamentary delegation to BRICS forum in Johannesburg

September 26, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will lead a Parliamentary delegation to participate in the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, from September 27-29.

As the head of the delegation, he will make an opening statement and also chair a session on ‘Climate Change and Legislative Mobilisation in BRICS Countries’, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement issued on September 26. “Members of the delegation comprise Sumitra Balmik and Indra Hung Subba,” it said.

“They will participate in a debate on the theme ‘Harnessing Multilateralism and Parliamentary Diplomacy to Deepen BRICS and Africa Partnership for Accelerated Implementation of the Africa Free-Trade Agreement’ and other sessions,” the statement said.

