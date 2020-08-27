Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu holds mock session to check facilities

In preparation of an unprecedented monsoon session of Parliament where members of both Houses will be sitting in multiple locations to adhere to the physical distancing norms, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu held a 45-minute mock session on Thursday to check the facilities.
To comply with the physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajya Sabha members will be seated in the main hall and four galleries of the Upper House along with the Lok Sabha hall. This requires Mr. Naidu to keep an eye on six locations from where the members will be participating in the proceedings. Officials of the Rajya Sabha were made to sit in the chambers of both the Houses and the galleries of for the mock proceedings.
Connected with cables
Chambers of both the Houses are connected with optical fibre and audio-video cables for real-time transmission of signals to enable the members seated in both the Houses to watch the proceedings from both the places.
In the practice session, various elements of the proceedings were tried, raising hands, raising Points of Order, participating in voice vote and division.
