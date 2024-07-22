ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stands firm on decision regarding Kanwar Yatra

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejects notices for discussion on Uttar Pradesh Government Order, citing non-conformity to rules

PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House during the Parliament session in New Delhi on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices from Opposition MPs on July 22 calling for discussion on an Uttar Pradesh Government Order asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff.

Also Read: Kanwar Yatra order: Owners ask staff to quit; small vendors, dhabas fear hit in earnings

Opposition MPs had given notices under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue.

Mr. Dhankhar said the notices were "neither in conformity to the requirements of Rule 267 nor to directions given by the chair... And so the same are not accepted".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US